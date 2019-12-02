News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to France

High Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to France
By Ruaidhrí Giblin
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 03:08 PM

The High Court will decide later this month whether it will endorse a warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to France for the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

It is the third time French authorities have sought Mr Bailey’s surrender in relation to the death of Ms du Plantier, who was found dead outside her holiday home in Schull in December 1996.

The 62-year-old Englishman, with an address at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, west Cork, was convicted of the Frenchwoman’s murder in his absence in a Paris court earlier this year. The three-judge Cour d’Assises in Paris accordingly imposed a 25-year prison sentence on him in his absence.

Mr Bailey denies any involvement in the mother-of-one’s death. He did not attend the French court and had no legal representation in the proceedings, which he has described as a “farce”.

Lawyers for the Minister for Justice told the High Court today that they had received a third European Arrest Warrant from French authorities seeking Mr Bailey’s surrender.

Counsel for the Minister, Robert Barron SC, told the court that the previous two extradition attempts were unsuccessful but in the intervening period, Mr Bailey had been convicted of the Frenchwoman’s death.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy said he would adjourn endorsing the warrant to allow both sides make submissions on legal issues raised by the application.

Mr Justice Binchy said he believed the process of endorsing extradition warrants was “unique” to Ireland and that he thought it was a good process.

He said the High Court had declined to endorse extradition requests in the past. It was “rare” but it had happened, the judge said. He added that the circumstances of this extradition request were probably “unique”.

The court heard that the first extradition attempt resulted in a Supreme Court finding that Mr Bailey’s surrender was prohibited because the alleged offence was committed outside French territory and Irish law does not allow prosecution for the same offence when committed outside its territory by a non-Irish citizen.

A second extradition request was dismissed as an “abuse of process” by the High Court in 2017, with Mr Justice Tony Hunt holding that the “unique features” of the case justified “termination” of the proceedings.

Mr Justice Hunt said Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions had concluded “long ago that there is no basis for either (a) charge or trial on this matter in this jurisdiction, and unusually, a comprehensive statement of reasons for this prosecutorial decision came into the public domain during the previous Supreme Court” case.

More to follow…

READ MORE

Ian Bailey: No regrets about moving to West Cork despite Paris murder conviction

More on this topic

Extradition order to be made for Ian BaileyExtradition order to be made for Ian Bailey

Ian Bailey: No regrets about moving to West Cork despite Paris murder convictionIan Bailey: No regrets about moving to West Cork despite Paris murder conviction

Ian Bailey ordered to pay €115,000 to family of Sophie Toscan du PlantierIan Bailey ordered to pay €115,000 to family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Ian Bailey’s French conviction ‘cause for concern’Ian Bailey’s French conviction ‘cause for concern’


TOPIC: Ian Bailey trial

More in this Section

Public urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas periodPublic urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas period

UK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beachesUK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beaches

Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'

Michelle O’Neill: Powersharing administration must be ‘just and sustainable’ Michelle O’Neill: Powersharing administration must be ‘just and sustainable’


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps sees a shining future in 2020 for a rock star of flooring - terrazzo.New slab of appreciation for terrazzo tiling

Almost one in four parents who participated in the Barnardos Partnership with Parents (PwP) programme was a self-referral. These were mums and dads who were saying very simply: ‘I need help.’Self-referral programme for parents: Mums and dads simply saying ‘I need help'

Ciara O'Donovan is delighted she chose to attend a post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) course in science and laboratory techniques at St John’s Central College, Cork.PLC courses also an option for students considering next step after Leaving Cert results

Don’t take your eyes for granted. Protect your vision with this simple advice, says Liz Connor.4 tips for looking after your eye health this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »