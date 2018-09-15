High Court to decide councillor’s bid to have case heard in Irish

The application by a councillor to have his case heard in Irish will be heard at the High Court in Dublin on December 13.

He is accused of blacking out Queen Victoria-related street names in Cork.

This matter has been adjourned several times at Cork District Court so that a date could be fixed for hearing of the Irish language issue at the High Court in Dublin.

Pat Barrett, for Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, aged 56, of 8 Upper Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork, said a date had finally been set at the High Court, namely December 13.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the actual criminal damage case until December 20 at Cork District Court to fix a date for hearing once the language issue has been determined by the High Court. It is likely to be another six months or so before the case is heard.

Mr Ó Cadhla faces five counts of criminal damage to street signs at three separate locations in Cork City. He is charged with two counts of criminal damage at Victoria Rd, two counts of criminal damage at Victoria Cross, and one count of criminal damage at Victoria St, Military Hill, on February 2.

Mr Barrett previously said that one of his submissions was that the case should be heard by a judge fluent in Irish. “There is no translation online for the criminal damage charge. I cannot advise him [on whether to plead guilty or not guilty] until I have a translation online,” said Mr Barrett.

Mr Barrett said it was not a matter of whether he understood English, it was a matter of electing to have the case heard through Irish.

Judge Olann Kelleher said when this matter was raised at Cork District Court, it would have to be argued in the High Court.

Two co-accused, Thomas O’Connor, aged 56, from 44 Mangerton Close, the Glen; and Tony Walsh, aged 52, from 25 Carrigmore Park, Ballinlough, both indicated pleas of not guilty. Their cases will also be in court for mention again on December 20.

A group called Cork Street Names Campaign was set up to have streets in Cork named after the British queen renamed.

They describe the naming of streets after Queen Victoria as an insult to the dignity of the Famine victims.