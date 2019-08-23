News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High court sets aside jail sentence for man who took 12,000 photos of neighbour without her knowledge

High court sets aside jail sentence for man who took 12,000 photos of neighbour without her knowledge
By Aodhan O' Faolain & Ray Managh
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 12:22 PM

The High Court has set aside the nine-month custodial sentence imposed by a lower court on a man who admitted taking 12,000 pictures of a female neighbour without her knowledge or consent.

The orders were imposed on Mark Mooney of Corish Park, Wexford Town who in 2018 was convicted before the District Court after he admitted harassing a neighbour, contrary to Section 10 of the 1997 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The District Court judge hearing the case imposed a nine-month custodial sentence on Mooney but suspended the final seven months on condition he does not reside within a distance of 8km of the injured party.

The District Court also made a separate permanent order that the man does not reside within 8km of the woman.

Mooney brought a High Court challenge against the orders.

In his judgment today, Mr Justice Garrett Simons agreed that the sentence was disproportionate and should be set aside, and will rule at a later date if the matter is to be remitted back to the District Court.

The court heard that Mooney, who is aged in his 50s, had taken thousands of photos of the woman over an eight-year period while she was in the garden of her house.

The woman was unaware that she was being photographed. Gardaí recovered the photographs from the hard drive of Mooney's computer.

READ MORE

'It hurts me to my soul': McGregor regrets disappointing fans over pub incident

Mooney, represented by Dylan Redmond Bl instructed by solicitor Edward King, brought High Court judicial review proceedings seeking to have the sentence set aside.

The action was brought on grounds including that it was unreasonable, disproportionate and adversely affected his constitutional rights.

It was also submitted that the District Court orders were made in excess of jurisdiction.

He claimed that the order would prohibit Mooney from residing in the town where he has always lived.

The proceedings were against the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The DPP had opposed the action and had argued that Mooney's complaints should be dealt with by way of an appeal of the District Court's orders to the Circuit Court.

In his decision, Mr Justice Simons said that he was satisfied to set aside the sentence imposed by the District Court on Mooney in its entirety.

He said that the District Court orders against Mooney were made in excess of that court's jurisdiction.

The restriction imposed on Mooney, he said was "disproportionate in that it involves an unjustified and excessive interference with the applicants right to liberty and his right to free movement within the State".

He said that this was "one of the exceptional cases where judicial review was a more appropriate remedy than an appeal".

The Judge then adjourned the matter to October when he said he would consider submissions from counsel in the case whether the matter should be remitted back to the District Court.

Mooney was not present in court for today's ruling.

READ MORE

Fine Gael TD John Deasy will not contest next general election

More on this topic

Man arrested after returning to bank he had attempted to rob just hours earlierMan arrested after returning to bank he had attempted to rob just hours earlier

Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan granted three-week stay on repossession orderPamela Flood and Ronan Ryan granted three-week stay on repossession order

Towie star in court accused of diamond investment fraudTowie star in court accused of diamond investment fraud

Man appears in court over €45,000 drugs seizureMan appears in court over €45,000 drugs seizure

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit

Stormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warnsStormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warns

Spike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction awardSpike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction award

All Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festivalAll Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festival


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »