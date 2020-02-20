News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court rules receiver and financial fund are entitled to possession of Dublin property housing 15 people

High Court rules receiver and financial fund are entitled to possession of Dublin property housing 15 people
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 06:28 PM

The High Court has ruled that a Financial Fund, and receivers appointed by it, are entitled to an injunction granting them possession of a property in South County Dublin where 15 people are believed to be residing.

Everyday Finance DAC and receivers Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O'Dwyer secured the order against Paul White, his wife Jane Gleeson and persons unknown occupying 96 Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

The injunction is to remain in place pending the full hearing of the action.

Represented by Eamon Marray Bl, the fund and the receivers sought vacant possession of the property which they claim is the subject of a mortgage executed in consideration of loans advanced by AIB.

The loans, of which it is claimed €3m is now due and owing, were acquired by Everyday Finance from AIB.

The couple, with an address at Roney Beach, Gorey, Co. Wexford, had opposed the application on grounds including that the receivers appointed in 2017 were not validly appointed.

It was also claimed that there was no debt due and owing by Ms Gleeson, and that she was entitled to the benefit of rent or any other form of payment in respect of her interest in the property.

The plaintiffs claimed there are approximately 15 people occupying the premises, and that the defendants had not co-operated with the receivers.

In reply, Mr White told the court that since 2002 the premises was let, with the knowledge of AIB, to a single tenant and he did not know how the property came to be occupied by anyone else.

READ MORE

Woman tells court she was left in middle of nowhere after being raped by three teens

In his judgement today, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey said he was satisfied the plaintiffs had shown a strong case likely to succeed at trial.

Taking all the circumstances into account the judge said it was appropriate to make orders enabling the fund and the receivers take possession of the property.

The judge added that issues raised in the application could only be determined at a full hearing of the action, and could not be decided on at this stage.

The judge said the defendants had not shown there was an issue of any substance concerning the validity of the appointment or the powers of the receivers.

Mr Justice Sanfey noted the couple do not reside at the property and it was not disputed that Mr White is in very substantial arrears.

The judge added the current situation with the property with an estimated 15 people living there was "completely unsatisfactory".

He noted that Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and the HSE had inspected the property but were not taking any enforcement action.

He said that none of the parties seems to be aware of the situation regarding rent, although it had been claimed by Mr Tennant that the defendants "continue to derive a substantial income" from the premises.

The judge said that it was appropriate that a stay be placed on any sale of the house pending the determination of the proceedings.

This, he said, would regularise the situation and any rent derived from the property could be kept in escrow till the matter had been finalised.

The judge adjourned the matter for a week when final orders in the application will be dealt with.

READ MORE

Judges urge courts to 'not shy away from maximum sentences' as they raise assault cases' jail terms

More on this topic

Woman tells court she was left in middle of nowhere after being raped by three teensWoman tells court she was left in middle of nowhere after being raped by three teens

Judges urge courts to 'not shy away from maximum sentences' as they raise assault cases' jail termsJudges urge courts to 'not shy away from maximum sentences' as they raise assault cases' jail terms

High Court judge asks if injunction in dispute over alleged trespass was sought 'to facilitate a dog'High Court judge asks if injunction in dispute over alleged trespass was sought 'to facilitate a dog'

Woman awarded €52k for injury from being knocked down by neighbours' horseWoman awarded €52k for injury from being knocked down by neighbours' horse


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study findsMethadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutesGardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes


Lifestyle

Congrats to winners at the recent Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.The Menu: Serving up the latest food news

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

Our cat is recovering from a respiratory tract infection following treatment at a veterinary clinic. His energy levels are low.Natural health: My cat's energy levels are low

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »