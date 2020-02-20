High Court rules receiver and financial fund are entitled to possession of Dublin property housing 15 people

The High Court has ruled that a Financial Fund, and receivers appointed by it, are entitled to an injunction granting them possession of a property in South County Dublin where 15 people are believed to be residing.

Everyday Finance DAC and receivers Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O'Dwyer secured the order against Paul White, his wife Jane Gleeson and persons unknown occupying 96 Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

The injunction is to remain in place pending the full hearing of the action.

Represented by Eamon Marray Bl, the fund and the receivers sought vacant possession of the property which they claim is the subject of a mortgage executed in consideration of loans advanced by AIB.

The loans, of which it is claimed €3m is now due and owing, were acquired by Everyday Finance from AIB.

The couple, with an address at Roney Beach, Gorey, Co. Wexford, had opposed the application on grounds including that the receivers appointed in 2017 were not validly appointed.

It was also claimed that there was no debt due and owing by Ms Gleeson, and that she was entitled to the benefit of rent or any other form of payment in respect of her interest in the property.

The plaintiffs claimed there are approximately 15 people occupying the premises, and that the defendants had not co-operated with the receivers.

In reply, Mr White told the court that since 2002 the premises was let, with the knowledge of AIB, to a single tenant and he did not know how the property came to be occupied by anyone else.

In his judgement today, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey said he was satisfied the plaintiffs had shown a strong case likely to succeed at trial.

Taking all the circumstances into account the judge said it was appropriate to make orders enabling the fund and the receivers take possession of the property.

The judge added that issues raised in the application could only be determined at a full hearing of the action, and could not be decided on at this stage.

The judge said the defendants had not shown there was an issue of any substance concerning the validity of the appointment or the powers of the receivers.

Mr Justice Sanfey noted the couple do not reside at the property and it was not disputed that Mr White is in very substantial arrears.

The judge added the current situation with the property with an estimated 15 people living there was "completely unsatisfactory".

He noted that Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and the HSE had inspected the property but were not taking any enforcement action.

He said that none of the parties seems to be aware of the situation regarding rent, although it had been claimed by Mr Tennant that the defendants "continue to derive a substantial income" from the premises.

The judge said that it was appropriate that a stay be placed on any sale of the house pending the determination of the proceedings.

This, he said, would regularise the situation and any rent derived from the property could be kept in escrow till the matter had been finalised.

The judge adjourned the matter for a week when final orders in the application will be dealt with.