High Court refuses to continue injunction stopping horse from racing

The High Court has refused to continue an injunction preventing a racehorse - which was believed to have been slaughtered because it had broken down - from racing.

Mr Justice Senan Allen found the Tartan Spartan, which had been sent for slaughter by its owners in 2019 because they said it was "beyond repair", should not be prevented from racing pending determination of its current ownership.

The judge refused to continue an injunction obtained earlier this month by Thistle Bloodstock, a company of Kilkenny stud farm owner Jim Long, against Carrick-on-Suir horse trainer Philip Fenton and Athlone horse dealer Jim Derwin.

He adjourned the matter for a month and gave directions for an early trial of the ownership issue.

The case arose after Andrew Hughes, manager of Thistle Bloodstock, picked up a paper on February 7 last to see the horse entered for the 3.22pm race in Naas on February 8. He immediately instructed his lawyers to seek an injunction because he had last year sent the horse, a stallion, for slaughter. The court heard it had suffered a tendon injury and was therefore "broke down."

Mr Justice Allen said in seeking that injunction, Mr Hughes swore a statement that ownership had never changed when he sent it for slaughter and he still had its horse passport which must travel with an animal wherever it goes.

Mr Hughes later corrected that statement saying the passport had been sent with the horse when it was being taken for slaughter.

The judge said there is an onus on a plaintiff to disclose all matters when seeking an injunction on a one side only represented basis.

The judge said:

The mis-statement of Mr Hughes was corrected in a supplemental affidavit, but it has not been explained.

Mr Hughes was aware of the position and "the averment in his first affidavit was grossly careless."

The judge said the Tartan Spartan was one of three or four horses which Declan Glynn, a horse box driver who previously worked for Thistle, was asked to take for slaughter last year. Mr Glynn phoned Mr Derwin who agreed to buy them although he did not remember how much he paid for the Tartan Spartan.

Mr Fenton later agreed to buy the horse from Mr Derwin and paid €2,000 for him after taking a look at him. A vet subsequently found him fit and he was trained up, gelded, and made ready for flat racing.

There was a mixed outcome for the Tartan Spartan as a result of all this, the judge said. "On the one hand, he was not being fed to the hounds while on the other he was gelded."

While Mr Hughes argued ownership never changed, Mr Fenton says he spent time and money training it up and he is entitled to that.

It was also suggested on behalf of Thistle that the horse was bought in "unusual circumstances at at undervalue" and that Mr Fenton behaved secretively.

It was not for the court to decide issues of fact at this stage but the case was made that Mr Fenton bought a horse that was "broken down and fit only for dog food, " the judge said.

He was satisfied there as a bona fide issue to tried on whether Mr Fenton acted in good faith in buying the horse.

While Thistle says its property rights will be infringed if the injunction is not continued, Mr Fenton says equally his rights will also be infringed.

The judge said Thistle proposes that pending determination of ownership, the horse would remain with Mr Fenton but not raced. Mr Fenton says he would be deprived of the opportunity to win prize money as well as the sport.

Thistle expressed concern the horse could catastrophically break down if raced.

The judge was satisfied Mr Fenton is a reputable trainer who would look after the horse. He was not persuaded it would catastrophically break down.

The balance of convenience lay against continuing the injunction pending a decision on ownership, he said.