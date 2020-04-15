High Court refuses bail to man accused of having pistol and ammo at Cork housing estate

The 40-year-old man accused of having a pistol and ammunition in a housing estate in Cork city a fortnight ago has been refused bail at the High Court in Dublin.

Jonathan O’Sullivan of 55 Barrett’s Buildings, Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested by Garda Keith Shier and charged with two counts namely having a firearm and having ammunition.

He was refused bail at Cork District Court previously.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said today that Jonathan O’Sullivan had also been refused in his application for bail after his appearance at the High Court.

Mr Cuddigan said: “It is relatively early days for the case but it is not a case one would expect to be dealt with in the district court.”

The solicitor said that on that basis he would anticipate that directions from the DPP would come through reasonably quickly.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until April 29 for DPP directions.

READ MORE Garda killer released on bail after alleged driving offences

The firearm charge states that: “On March 23 at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, in the District Court area of Cork city, he did have in his possession a firearm, to wit, a black. .380 ACP calibre Grand Power model G9A automatic pistol in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he had not got it in your possession for a lawful purpose” contrary to the Firearms Act as amended by the Criminal Justice Act.

The wording on the second charge is similar but refers to a single round of ammunition, namely a .380 ACP calibre round, contrary to the same legislation.

During his bail application in the district court, Jonathan O’Sullivan claimed he was paid to drive a car from A to B and that was it.

He said he did not see the gun or ammunition in the car. He added that he did see the canister of petrol but knew nothing about it.

“I presumed that was for spare fuel. I only got the car to pick it up and drop it at a certain location and I done that,” O’Sullivan said.