News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court quashes permission for 200 Dublin homes after incorrect version of planning files posted online

High Court quashes permission for 200 Dublin homes after incorrect version of planning files posted online
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 03:24 PM

A decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for more than 200 homes in Blackrock, Co. Dublin, has been quashed by the High Court.

Southwood Park Residents Association challenged the board's permission last February for the Cairn Homes development on 7.9 acres on the grounds of Chesterfield House, a protected structure, on Cross Avenue.

The application, because it was for a strategic housing development, was dealt with under fast-track legislation which allows builders to bypass the normal local authority planning process and go straight to An Bord Pleanála for permission.

The only way to challenge it was by way of judicial review in the High Court which began on Tuesday.

Today, Mr Justice Garrett Simons, in a preliminary ruling, said the failure of the developer to include in its online planning documents information relating to the potential impact of the development on various species of bat, which are protected under EU law, was fatal to the validity of the permission. An earlier version of the document was posted online in error.

This appeared to have happened due to inadvertence and none of the parties were aware of it until the action began this week, he said.

While Cairn Homes conceded that, as that regulations requirement had not been fulfilled, it said the permission should be set aside on that narrow ground.

READ MORE

Electrician, 32, who suffered traumatic brain injury after being knocked down by car settles for €2.6m

Rather surprisingly, the judge said, An Bord Pleanála argued the breach was of a minor, or “de minimis”, nature and did not affect the validity of its decision to grant permission.

He said the regulations “could not be clearer in their terms” and the failure to post the correct version online represented a breach of those regulations.

The board’s reliance on case law in relation to “de minimis” breaches was misplaced, he said.

It “cannot be characterised as trivial, technical or insubstantial”, he said.

The effect of it was that it undermined public participation in the planning process and distorted the interpretation of the planning permission itself, he said.

The judge quashed the decision after he was told by Eamon Galligan SC, for Cairn, that a new planning application would be submitted.

He awarded costs against the board saying this was a case which should have been compromised once the breach was discovered.

More on this topic

Past champion dog handler at Crufts faces prison for knife-point muggingsPast champion dog handler at Crufts faces prison for knife-point muggings

Senior Garda succeeds in pre-trial motion in case over alleged flawed recruitment process of two Deputy CommissionersSenior Garda succeeds in pre-trial motion in case over alleged flawed recruitment process of two Deputy Commissioners

Boy settles case against Dublin City Council for €750k over fall from balconyBoy settles case against Dublin City Council for €750k over fall from balcony

Murder trial hears accused had injuries after stabbing boyfriend and had said he had attacked herMurder trial hears accused had injuries after stabbing boyfriend and had said he had attacked her

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Councils under fire as just 18% of Traveller accommodation cash drawn downCouncils under fire as just 18% of Traveller accommodation cash drawn down

€2k prize on offer for Cork church's organ competition€2k prize on offer for Cork church's organ competition

CSO figures reveal lowest rise in house prices for six yearsCSO figures reveal lowest rise in house prices for six years

Past champion dog handler at Crufts faces prison for knife-point muggingsPast champion dog handler at Crufts faces prison for knife-point muggings


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »