High Court president says failure to find suitable placement for teen is 'completely unacceptable'

By Aodhan O'Faolain and Ray Managh
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 03:43 PM

The President of the High Court has said it is "completely unacceptable" that proper placements are not provided to Irish people with very complex mental health conditions on their return home after being treated abroad.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly made his remarks today in the case of a teenage girl with several mental health issues, who earlier this year was transferred for treatment at a secure care setting in the UK.

The girl has been undergoing treatment for some years, has been made a ward of court, and cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Doctors treating the girl in the UK had said she had made progress, and in June of this year decided that she could leave the facility and return to Ireland.

The President said that on her return she needed an appropriate step-down placement. However, no suitable placement was available and the President said that the girl had to remain at the UK facility.

The judge said that he often makes orders transferring persons from Ireland whose complex and specialised mental health needs cannot be treated here, to other jurisdictions.

When such orders are made he said it should be anticipated that those persons will return to Ireland after their treatment is completed or their situations improve, and that suitable step-down placements are usually required.

In this particular case the judge said that despite the fact the court was told that the girl was deemed ready to return to Ireland some months ago, no placement in Ireland could be sourced for her.

Mr Justice Kelly said that he had previously adjourned the girl's case to Friday's sitting of the court to see if a suitable placement could be sourced.

He said while various agencies had made efforts to try to find her a suitable step-down placement in this jurisdiction the court was told that the authorities were "not in a position" to provide her with a placement.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly
Mr Justice Peter Kelly

Such a situation the judge said was "completely unacceptable." Obtaining stepdown placements for persons like the girl on their return to Ireland, the judge said, was "absolutely necessary".

However he said that since the case was last before the court in early September the girl had experienced a setback in the UK, and it was recommended by those treating her that she should remain at the facility for a little while longer.

The Judge also said he noted the concerns of the girl's parents.

He said the girl's father had given evidence to the court and had expressed his unhappiness with the situation and described how he believed his daughter has been let down.

The father had said there was a breakdown in relations between the parents and those involved in his daughter's treatment.

The Judge said that in light of the problems between those treating the girl and her parents, he urged the office of the general solicitor that represents the interests of wards of court to "act as a conduit" between the parents and those treating the girl.

The President adjourned the case to a date in November for a review.

When the matter returns before him the President said he wanted to see sworn testimony from the girl's treating psychiatrist in the UK and to be fully updated on steps taken to obtain a proper placement for her when she returns to Ireland.

Mr Justice Kelly added that he also wants to be updated on what information is exchanged between the girl's parents and those involved in the girl's treatment.

