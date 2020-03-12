News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court President instructs judges that existing trials should be completed where possible

High Court President instructs judges that existing trials should be completed where possible
President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly
By Olga Cronin
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 03:26 PM

The President of the High Court has instructed that existing trials should be completed where possible.

Addressing the jury in a Central Criminal Court this afternoon, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said that, in light of health “matters unfolding in the community”, her instructions from the President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly are that courts should endeavour to conclude trials already at hearing unless another announcement is made.

She then asked the jury in the trial of Rafal Karaczyn, 34, to return on Wednesday because, she said, she understands that the jury has a difficulty sitting tomorrow and Monday, while Tuesday is a public holiday.

They will then hear closing speeches from the defence and the prosecution, which were originally scheduled to begin this morning.

Mr Karaczyn, 34, of Crozon Park, Sligo, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his 30-year-old wife Natalia Karaczyn, at their family home in Crozon Park between April 29, 2018 and May 1, 2018.

Ms Justice Creedon told the jury of seven women and five men that all that is remaining in the trial is the closing speeches from the prosecution and defence, for her to give them her charge and for them to carry out their deliberations.

She also told them that the registrar is available to liaise with the jurors if needed between today and Wednesday.

“Thank you all very much for your patience,” Ms Justice Creedon said.

READ MORE

'Any reasonable employer would have dismissed' - Insurance sales agent sacked for use of 'N' word

More on this topic

€302,000 to Cork woman after collision that worsened neck injury€302,000 to Cork woman after collision that worsened neck injury

Man charged in connection with Kilkenny murder 14 years agoMan charged in connection with Kilkenny murder 14 years ago

Salmond apologised to civil servant after sexual assault, court toldSalmond apologised to civil servant after sexual assault, court told

Ian Bailey faces four charges, including drug-driving, at Cork courtIan Bailey faces four charges, including drug-driving, at Cork court


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Covid-19: Taoiseach to announce school closures and public transport limitationsCovid-19: Taoiseach to announce school closures and public transport limitations

Cork councillor calls for emergency meeting to plan for city-wide shutdownCork councillor calls for emergency meeting to plan for city-wide shutdown

Johnson poised to announce study into Irish Sea road crossing, claims UK ministerJohnson poised to announce study into Irish Sea road crossing, claims UK minister

Gardaí investigating hijack and robbery charge man and womanGardaí investigating hijack and robbery charge man and woman


Lifestyle

Now that the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has announced the schools are to be shut until March 29, here's Pat Fitzpatrick's survival guide to staying at home with the kids.Schools are closed: Your survival guide to staying at home with the kids

Gráinne Gaffney, director of Public Health Nursing and chair of Nurture Stream — Standardisation of Professional Records, HSEWorking Life: Gráinne Gaffney, director of Public Health Nursing

I suffer from PMS and heavy periods. Is there a natural remedy I could take to ease the pain?Natural health: I suffer from PMS and heavy periods; I've started to get pains and aches in my fingers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »