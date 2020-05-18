High Court President expresses sympathy as twice the number of wards of court die in year so far

The president of the High Court has expressed his sympathies to the families of 85 wards of court who have died so far this year.

That is twice the number of deaths when compared to the same period last year, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, who manages the wards of court list, said today.

Arising from the Covid-19 restrictions, the judge said this was the first time he had been sitting in open court since March and it was only appropriate to express sympathy to the families, relatives, friends and carers of the 85 people who have died “in such a small space of time”.

The judge did not outline the cause of death, as that information has yet to be provided and compiled, but it is believed some of the deaths arose as a result of Covid-19 infection.

Most of the deceased wards are elderly people and it is understood a considerable number of those were in nursing homes or other care units.

READ MORE Tóibín to introduce bill replacing unelected ministers with elected TDs

The judge said he was very conscious some wards may have died in circumstances of isolation from their families, relatives and friends.

The fact families and friends could not be with their loved ones at the time of their deaths would have been a further great blow, as well as the fact of being unable to attend funeral services and requiem Mass, the judge added.

He was expressing sympathy, not just on his own behalf but on behalf of the registrar of wards of court, the individual case officers for each ward, and Patricia Hickey, general solicitor for wards of court who, in the case of 33 of the deceased wards, was the committee representing their interests.

While he had met a small number of the deceased wards personally, Ms Hickey would have known many of the deceased personally, he noted.

Ms Hickey, who described personal contact with wards as “the true heart of wardship", thanked the judge and also extended her sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased.