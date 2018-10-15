High Court orders campaigners occupying Dublin property to leave building

By Ann O'Loughlin

A number of people who have been occupying a house in Dublin city since September in a bid to highlight different issues including the ongoing homelessness crisis have been ordered by the High Court to leave the building.

A bank-appointed receiver was today granted an interlocutory injunction by the High Court giving him possession of the property in Dublin's Pearse Street.

Mr Justice David Barniville granting the interlocutory injunction said everybody was entitled to protest but they have to do that in a manner that is lawful. The judge also directed that the occupants of No 76 Pearse Street remove all their personal belongings and equipment from the property and instructed them not to impede or obstruct the receiver in the carrying out of his functions.

The court had previously heard the property, which the receiver wants to sell, has been occupied as part of "a politically motivated campaign" highlighting the current homelessness situation.

The application seeking vacant possession of the premises at 76 Pearse Street, Dublin 2 had been brought by insolvency practitioner Mr Declan Taite who was appointed as receiver over the property by AIB in 2013.

Mr Taite claimed that the property has been occupied by persons unknown since early September who have no lawful right to be on the premises.

The court heard that agents for the receiver, who had been inspecting the property on a regular basis, first noticed that the locks had been changed and that persons had moved into the property around September 6th last.

The receivers agents have been unable to gain access to the property due to some sort of a blockade placed behind the door.

In court today counsel for the receiver Eithne Corry BL said the matter had become more serious as a number of posts had been posted on a Facebook page connected to the occupation where a number of alleged threats had been made against the person who had gone to the house to serve court documents on the occupants.

A man who said he was representing the occupants of the house told the court the offensive social media comments were not endorsed by the occupants of the house and would be taken down from the Facebook page.

He asked that the case be adjourned so that the occupants of the house could get legal representations.

Mr Justice Barniville refused the application for an adjournment and said he was satisfied that the circumstances were one of considerable urgency.