High Court lifts detention order on homeless man in Dublin hospital

By Ann O'Loughlin

A homeless man restrained by court orders from leaving a Dublin hospital due to concerns his life and welfare could be at risk due to mental impairment has made a good recovery following treatment, the High Court has heard.

As a result, the court today lifted the detention orders.

It is hoped, as a result of treatment provided at the hospital over several months, the man may be able to transition to independent living.

Due to the improvement in his condition, the HSE is no longer seeking to have him made a ward of court.

The president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, had last July granted an emergency application by the HSE for orders permitting the man's detention in the hospital and directing an inquiry to establish whether he should be made a ward of court.

The court heard little was known about the man, aged in his sixties, who is homeless and living on the streets.

He is alcohol-dependent and had been attending the hospital's outreach programme where concerns were raised about his mental impairment, perhaps resulting from long-term alcohol abuse.

The detention application arose because the man was seeking to discharge himself and his treating doctor considered he lacked the capacity to make decisions concerning his welfare and safety.

She feared, if discharged, his life and safety would be at risk as he forgets where he is, who is treating him and how to stay safe even crossing the road, the court heard.

On July 23, Mr Justice Kelly said he was satisfied from the evidence to make orders preventing the man leaving the hospital and permitting doctors to administer such treatment as is considered necessary in his best interests.

When the case returned before the judge today, he was told by David Leahy BL, for the HSE, it wanted to withdraw the petition for wardship in "relatively positive" circumstances.

Recent medical assessments stated the man's capacity had improved under the hospital's care and he would be able to manage independent living, counsel said.

The reports confirmed the deficits in short-term memory but were of the view he is now able to discharge himself, consent to treatment and decide where he is to live. He had shown insight into his condition and said he intended to abstain from alcohol.

While there is no guarantee of his safety, the view is he has a capacity that he lacked when the detention orders were sought, counsel said.

Focus Ireland, a homeless agency which is involved with the man, also agrees the petition can be withdrawn, counsel added.

Mr Justice Kelly said he had made the detention orders on July 23 because the man was about to leave hospital in circumstances dangerous to his life and welfare.

The judge said he was glad to record, as a result of the treatment received over the summer, the man's condition has improved to the extent he no longer suffers from a medical condition rendering him incapable of making decisions.

The man's mild cognitive impairment has improved to the point where doctors consider wardship is not necessary and that he has the capacity to make decisions about his welfare.

He would discharge the existing orders and strike out the wardship application, the judge said.