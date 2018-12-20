High Court judge selected to chair independent cervical cancer tribunal

The Government has appointed a High Court judge to chair an independent tribunal on the cervical cancer tests controversy amid concerns that affected women are being blocked from accessing their files.

Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed Ms Justice Mary Irvine will take up the role “as soon as possible” and will hear evidence in private throughout next year.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine

Mr Harris said that the tribunal will conduct its work based on the recommendations from Mr Justice Charles Meenan’s initial review, which was completed in August.

He said despite demands to hold all questioning in public, the tribunal will be “held in private” in order for it to be “less adversarial than the current court process” and that the review “will differ from the current court process in that it will be voluntary”.

The tribunal will allow women to progress their cases in a timely and sensitive, less adversarial manner, while equally respecting the constitutional entitlement of all parties to a fair hearing.

"This will take time to establish but all arms of Government are working to progress as a matter of urgency,” Mr Harris said.

The Health Minister also said he is considering the establishment of an “ex-gratia compensatory scheme” in addition to the plans, the details of which will be revealed early next year.

He also confirmed any decision by a woman or family affected by the cervical cancer tests scandal “does not in any way restrict the right of women or their families to give evidence in public in the High Court, if that is their wish”.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned that there will be no “new money” to pay for the rising cost of the National Children’s Hospital, despite criticism of its latest €1.433bn price prediction.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet was told the price of the project is now likely to be almost three times higher than was first envisaged, and that money will have to be found from other projects to pay for the increase.

Asked about the spiralling costs yesterday, Mr Donohoe insisted he has no intention of “raiding” other areas.

“Every Government minister needs to manage projects that they have,” he said.

“If there are overspends they need to be managed within their own budgets. My message in dealing with this issue in the Department of Health and all other government colleagues is that if projects overrun, I will not be changing the planned capital expenditure figures for 2019 and 2020.

"I will not be providing new money from the taxpayer for projects that move over budget for whatever reason.”