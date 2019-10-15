News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court judge asks for second medical visitor to assess elderly woman removed from 'squalid' home

High Court judge asks for second medical visitor to assess elderly woman removed from 'squalid' home
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 04:38 PM

A further assessment has been ordered of the decision making capacity of an elderly woman who was taken to hospital under High Court orders last month due to concerns about "extreme self-neglect" in a "squalid" home.

The woman has several physical health issues and a history of misusing prescribed drugs, and regularly makes numerous calls to ambulance and doctor services, sometimes 10 a night, in which she often just seeks reassurance but sometimes wants visits and painkillers, the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly observed.

A social worker told the court, even if it was considered appropriate for the woman to return home, support care options for her had been "fully exhausted" as carers refused to attend at the house due to its condition and the woman's past agitated and abusive behaviour towards them. It seems that situation will not change in the medium term, she added.

In the context of a HSE petition to have the woman made a ward of court, her GP of 26 years and a consultant psychiatrist both consider she lacks capacity to make decisions about her welfare.

Another psychiatrist, a medical visitor who assessed her at the request of the High Court, said, while her decision-making and judgment are poor, she would not meet criteria for admission under the Mental Health Act.

The case returned before Mr Justice Kelly in recent days when he was updated on the position of the woman.

Paul Brady, for the HSE, said the case concerned an elderly person living in circumstances of extreme self-neglect with the issue being whether that was "an eccentric choice that should not be interfered with" or there were mental health issues.

READ MORE

Nearly 16,000 patients removed from waiting lists after validation process

The social worker said the woman remains in a residential hospital unit and had said on September 20 she is happy there as it was quite cold in her home and she had not much food and she apologised for being abusive to carers.

The woman has on other occasions been abusive, saying she wants to go home, she said.

Her court-appointed guardian said the woman has told her she wishes to go home and her biggest concern is her cat, which is being looked after by neighbours. A further assessment of capacity would be "very helpful", the guardian said.

File photo of Mr Justice Peter Kelly
File photo of Mr Justice Peter Kelly

Because of the conflicting medical views, Mr Justice Kelly directed a second medical visitor should assess the woman.

The first medical visitor had raised issues whether the woman meets criteria for detention under the Mental Health Act but that Act does not apply in the context of intended wardships, he said.

It is "truly distressing" to consider the circumstances in which the woman was living before the court application was made, he said.

Her house was cold, damp and dirty, with a hole in the roof and the floors "saturated with urine" as the woman is incontinent of urine and sometimes of faeces. Cat food had been seen beside her own food on her bed and her food was sometimes intermixed with foecal material from the cat.

Electrical connections are in a dangerous state, with one socket servicing 10 different plugs with urine seeping into it, he said.

He could understand why carers would refuse to go into such conditions but the woman has also been aggressive and threatening towards them. She has a past psychiatric history, physical health difficulties including diabetes and hypertension and a history of misuse of prescribed drugs.

Adjourning the matter to next month, he was satisfied it was not in her best interests to go home at this stage for reasons including the "awful" conditions and it would only be a short time before she would have to be readmitted to hospital.

READ MORE

New mothers ‘suffering in silence’ over health problems

More on this topic

Man gets four months for 'nasty' assault with hammer that left cousin with head and arm injuriesMan gets four months for 'nasty' assault with hammer that left cousin with head and arm injuries

Woman who sued school over ball game accident 13 years ago loses caseWoman who sued school over ball game accident 13 years ago loses case

Glaxosmithkline tells court there is no link between swine flu vaccine and narcolepsyGlaxosmithkline tells court there is no link between swine flu vaccine and narcolepsy

Men who filmed themselves raping a woman in a Soho club facing jailMen who filmed themselves raping a woman in a Soho club facing jail


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

First longer Luas tram up and running on Green LineFirst longer Luas tram up and running on Green Line

Beef talks paused due to protestorsBeef talks paused due to protestors

Compensating victims of historic abuse in the North ‘remains a big priority’Compensating victims of historic abuse in the North ‘remains a big priority’

Don't succumb to the narrative of fear: Priest hits out at growing opposition to asylum seekersDon't succumb to the narrative of fear: Priest hits out at growing opposition to asylum seekers


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »