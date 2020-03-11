High Court hears fund claim entitlement to businessman's €1.5m settlement over forged signature

A fund says it is entitled to part or all of a €1.5m settlement a businessman got when he sued his former accountant over the alleged forgery of his signature on mortgage deeds, the High Court has heard.

Patrick Wheelock received the settlement monies from Michael O’Leary who had allegedly forged Mr Wheelock’s signature on the documents relating to a €2.6m loan for development lands at Monvoy, Co Waterford.

The mortgage loan was obtained from the former Anglo Irish Bank and later sold by NAMA to the Promontoria (Arrow) fund.

In 2014, Mr Wheelock with an address at Moneyhore, Enniscorthy Co Wexford, sued Mr O’Leary of Michael O’Leary & Co, also Enniscorthy, claiming the accountant engaged in fraud and misappropriated €7.9m from him.

It was alleged Mr O’Leary falsified Mr Wheelock’s signature on deeds of mortgage in 2003 and 2008 purportedly creating a security interest in favour of Anglo over the Monvoy lands. Mr O’Leary denied the claims.

In 2017, that action was settled without any judicial determination in relation to the alleged falsification of documents.

Mr Wheelock separately sued Promontoria claiming its appointment of a receiver over the Monvoy lands, which he had hoped to develop, was void as a result of the accountant’s alleged forgery.

Promontoria counterclaimed saying Mr Wheelock had received €1.5m in the settlement with the accountant and was therefore being unjustly enriched at its expense.

Promotoria claimed all or part of that €1.5m was compensation to Mr Wheelock for him having to pay the money outstanding on the Monvoy lands mortgage.

If Mr Wheelock succeeds in his claim that the appointment of the receiver is void, he will own Monvoy mortgage-free and also have the benefit of that €1.5m, it says.

In order to defend the counterclaim, Mr Wheelock then asked the High Court to order Promontoria to reveal, through discovery of documents, how much it paid for the Monvoy mortgage.

He says, given Promontoria’s unjust enrichment claim, he is entitled to know what price it paid for the loan and security on Monvoy.

This was the only way the court could determine that unjust enrichment was at Promontoria’s expense, he said.

For example, his lawyers argued, if Promontoria paid €100,000 for the loan, then it would be inequitable for it to get the benefit of the entire settlement sum of €1.5m. Promontoria opposed the application.

In a judgment published this week on the discovery application, Mr Justice Michael Twomey said it would be inequitable for Mr Wheelock to retain the benefit of the Monvoy land, which might for instance be worth €1m, while he at the same time would have no obligation to pay back the mortgage and with the benefit of having received cash of €1.5m.

It would not be inequitable for Promontoria to become entitled to the land or part or all of the €1.5m even if it had only paid say €500,000 for the loan, he said.

The first of those two scenarios is unconscionable while the second “is as a result of an astute commercial decision” made by Promontoria to buy the loan, he said.

The price it paid for the loan is not relevant or necessary for the preparation of Mr Wheelock’s defence of the unjust enrichment counterclaim.

If Mr Wheelock can persuade the judge who hears that case of the necessity for that information, that judge can order it at that stage, he added.