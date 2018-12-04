High Court grants CAB order to seize funds from firm that sold encrypted phones

The High Court has paved the way for the Criminal Assets Bureau to seize more than half a million euro held in an AIB account.

An international investigation, involving the FBI, found the funds to be the proceeds of an organisation that sold encrypted phones to criminals.

The head of Phantom Secure, Vincent Ramos, pleaded guilty in the US in October of this year to facilitating a global drugs network through the sale of encrypted phones.

The company has a registered office at The Black Church, St Mary’s Place in Dublin.

He helped in the distribution of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine in the United States, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Thailand and Europe by supplying traffickers with the devices.

Phantom Secure servers were maintained in Panama and Hong Kong and virtual proxy servers used to disguise their physical location.

Phones seized by law enforcement were remotely wiped and bitcoin was used to facilitate financial transactions to protect users anonymity.

This morning, following an investigation by CAB and the FBI, the High court granted an order to seized €530,000 in cash in an AIB account.

The application was not contested.

- Digital Desk