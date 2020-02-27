High Court gives 15 people three weeks to leave four-bedroom Dublin house

Up to 15 people who have been living at a four-bedroom South County Dublin property at the centre of a dispute between a financial fund and the house's owners have until March 20 to leave the premises.

Last week, the High Court ruled that Everyday Finance DAC and receivers Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O'Dwyer were entitled to an injunction granting them possession of the house.

The order was made against Paul White, his wife Jane Gleeson and persons unknown occupying 96, Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, who are appealing Mr Justice Mark Sanfey's decision to grant the injunction.

The injunction is to remain in place pending the full hearing of the action. The judge also placed a stay on any proposed sale of the property by the receivers until the High Court has determined the dispute.

The judge also directed that a timetable be put in place so that the full hearing of the action can take place as soon as possible.

The matter returned before the court today when the judge made final orders in the injunction proceedings.

Following submissions by Eamon Marray Bl, for the fund and the receivers, and David Kennedy SC, for the defendants, the judge said that vacant possession of the property should be handed over to the receivers by March 20 next.

The judge also made an order that all keys and alarm codes for the property also be provided to the receivers by that date.

Mr Marray told the court that it had been agreed that vacant possession would be handed over by March 20 next.

The judge noted Mr Kennedy's submission that his clients intend to appeal the ruling to the Court of Appeal.

The receivers, who were appointed over the property in 2017, sought vacant possession of the property which they claim is the subject of a mortgage executed in consideration of loans advanced by AIB.

The loans, of which it is claimed €3m is now due and owing, were acquired by Everyday Finance from AIB. The plaintiffs claim that there are approximately 15 people occupying the premises, and that the defendants had not co-operated with the receivers.

The couple, with an address at Roney Beach, Gorey, Co. Wexford, had opposed the application on grounds including that the receivers have not been validly appointed.

It was also claimed that Ms Gleeson does not owe Everyday Finance any money, and that she is entitled to the benefit of rent or any other form of payment in respect of her interest in the property.

In reply, Mr White told the court that since 2002 the premises was let, with the knowledge of AIB, to a single tenant and he did not know how the property came to be occupied by anyone else.