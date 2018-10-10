High Court dispute over Traveller halting site permission resolved

By Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court case over the granting of planning permission for a Travellers' halting site in north county Dublin without a required environmental assessment has been resolved.

Last month, an environmental and planning company called Coolquay St Margarets the Ward Development DAC sought permission from the court to bring the proceedings against Fingal Co Council. The council granted permission last July for the seven-bay site at Coolquay, The Ward.

It is to provide alternative accommodation for families currently living at a halting site at Collinstown Park, near Dublin Airport, as this land is required to build a second runway at the airport.

The environmental company claimed an appropriate screening report carried out on behalf of the council was deficient and there was a failure to conduct a screening for an environmental impact assessment of the site, which was required.

The permission also contravened the council's development plan in which the land is zoned for rural use and is poorly serviced in terms of amenities, it was claimed.

In its ex-parte, one side only represented application last month, the company sought an order quashing the decision.

The court adjourned the matter until October to allow for the application to be made with the council represented in court.

Today, Jarlath Fitzsimons SC, for the environmental company, said the council had agreed to an order quashing the decision on the basis that an environmental assessment of the screening had not been carried out.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan struck out the matter.