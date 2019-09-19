News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court directs Garda Commissioner to disclose names of gardaí alleged to be involved in smear campaign

High Court directs Garda Commissioner to disclose names of gardaí alleged to be involved in smear campaign
By Ray Managh
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 09:30 AM

The High Court has directed Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to disclose the names and addresses of gardaí against whom he believes there is evidence of involvement in a smear campaign against a former colleague.

Ex-garda Keith Blythe had brought legal proceedings seeking to find out the identities of former colleagues who allegedly defamed him in messages circulated via WhatsApp and Facebook.

Late last night (Wednesday), Mr Justice Richard Humphreys directed the Commissioner to disclose to Mr Blythe’s legal team, led by Paul O’Higgins SC, the names and addresses of any person in relation to whom the Commissioner considers there is prima facie evidence of involvement in the publication of defamatory information against Mr Blythe.

Mr O’Higgins, who appeared with barrister Conor O’Higgins and solicitor Jonathan Mills, told the court the alleged defamatory material had been spread on the internet in September 2018.

Judge Humphreys heard the alleged defamatory information had been posted in an apparent effort to smear Mr Blythe after he had issued High Court proceedings that had the potential of temporarily blocking the promotion of hundreds of gardaí.

The judge directed that the information be provided to Mr Blythe’s legal team before 1pm today (Thursday, September 19) so that defamatory proceedings may be issued against the proposed defendants prior to the Friday expiry of a time limit in which to launch defamation cases against them.

Judge Humphreys told Mr Conor Power SC, who appeared with barrister James Geoghegan and solicitor Jevon Alcock for the Commissioner, that he would not grant a stay on his order to facilitate an appeal on the grounds it might nullify the effect of the order he had just made.

The judge granted what is known as a Norwich Pharmacal Order requiring a third party, in this case the commissioner, to disclose the identity of an unknown wrongdoer or wrongdoers supposedly mixed up in the publications.

Mr O’Higgins told the court that the circulation of the defamatory remarks had caused Mr Blythe considerable distress.

Mr Power had strenuously opposed the granting of the order.

In September last year Mr Blythe issued High Court proceedings aimed at halting a Garda sergeant promotion competition until an internal appeal he had lodged had been fully investigated. Within days of his proceedings being served he had been made aware by 15 colleagues about the remarks that had been published about him.

Mr Blythe’s proceedings had the potential to temporarily prevent the promotion of 410 candidates selected from more than 1,400 who had sought promotion to the rank of sergeant. His proceedings was struck out after the court had been told the matter had been resolved.

Mr Blythe, on being given the names and addresses of those allegedly responsible, intends immediately issuing defamation claims against them.

[readmore]951691[/readmore[

More on this topic

Man so drunk he had to be handcuffed to allow arrestMan so drunk he had to be handcuffed to allow arrest

159 indecent assault charges against man159 indecent assault charges against man

Permission granted to NGO challenge decision to allow commercial razor clam fishing in Waterford EstuaryPermission granted to NGO challenge decision to allow commercial razor clam fishing in Waterford Estuary

Freddie Thompson has started school in Portlaoise and has regular contact with more prisoners, court toldFreddie Thompson has started school in Portlaoise and has regular contact with more prisoners, court told


CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Balaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demoBalaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demo

Abducted businessman beaten and dumped on road in Co FermanaghAbducted businessman beaten and dumped on road in Co Fermanagh

Garda probe in Cork after woman in her 90s attacked and robbed in broad daylightGarda probe in Cork after woman in her 90s attacked and robbed in broad daylight

Inquiry urged amid rumours paedophile priest from Co Down was police informerInquiry urged amid rumours paedophile priest from Co Down was police informer


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps meets the man who is opening a new chapter on his native FermoyVintage View: Opening a new chapter on Fermoy's story

Demi Isaac Oviawe is an actress from Mallow, Co Cork, best known for her role in The Young Offenders TV series, and a stint on Dancing With The Stars. She is also this year’s Cork County Culture Night Ambassador, which takes place tomorrow.A Question of Taste: The Young Offenders' Demi Isaac Oviawe

My cousin Curtis (don’t worry he’s not Curtis Curtis) has always been more like a brother to my sister and I and when he became a father at 26 we pretty much stole his son, Skyler, from him to claim him as our own.Mum's the Word: It pays to play with our children – we just need to use our imagination

Young Isabel Fynn has suffered for years from the debilitating itch caused by eczema. Her mother Carol tells Helen O’Callaghan what lengths the family have gone to in order to ease her daughter’s distress.Scratching beneath the surface of a skin affliction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »