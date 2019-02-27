High Court date set for challenge to Cork Harbour incinerator

A High Court date has been set for a challenge by environmental lobby group CHASE to An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for an incinerator in Cork Harbour.

The High Court review, sought by Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (CHASE), is set to begin on March 19 and to run for two weeks.

CHASE alleges that the Board acted unlawfully in the way it dealt with the planning application and in how it arrived at its decision.

The Board’s Planning Inspector had recommended refusal of permission, the third senior Board Inspector to do so since 2004.

Permission to bring the case was given by the High Court last July. The case has been in Court several times since then on procedural issues.

Most recently the Court dealt over three days with a CHASE application regarding Board and Indaver documents relevant to the case.

CHASE said in a statement tonight, that as a result, the Board and Indaver have provided additional affidavits to CHASE.

The case is for mention again on March 4 with the full hearing starting after St Patrick’s bank holiday.

READ MORE: House and cash belonging to sister of Regency Hotel murder victim seized by CAB

The campaign to stop Indaver Ireland building an incinerator in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, has been ongoing for almost 20 years.

The company was granted planning permission for its €160m 240,000 tonnes waste-to-energy facility in May last year.

The proposal had been met with sustained resistance from the community, local politicians and members of PDFORRA, the Defence Forces representative body.

CHASE is represented by Noonan Linehan Carroll Coffey Solicitors and by Maurice Collins SC, David Holland SC and Alan Keating BL.