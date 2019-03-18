High Court challenge to Cork Harbour incinerator to begin tomorrow

A High Court review of a challenge by environmental lobby group CHASE to An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for an incinerator in Cork Harbour is set to get underway tomorrow.

The review, sought by Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (CHASE), is expected to run for two weeks.

CHASE alleges that the Board acted unlawfully in the way it dealt with the planning application and in how it arrived at its decision.

The Board’s Planning Inspector had recommended refusal of permission, the third senior Board Inspector to do so since 2004.

Permission to bring the case was given by the High Court last July. The case has been in Court several times since then on procedural issues.

The campaign to stop Indaver Ireland building an incinerator in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, has been ongoing for almost 20 years.

The company was granted planning permission for its €160m 240,000 tonnes waste-to-energy facility in May last year.