News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court challenge brought against agency's decision to remove teen from care of foster mother

High Court challenge brought against agency's decision to remove teen from care of foster mother
By Aodhan O'Faolain and Ray Managh
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 05:05 PM

A High Court challenge has been brought against the Child and Family Agency's decision to remove a teenage girl from the care of her foster mother.

The teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been in the care of her foster mother for several years.

During that placement, the teen, who has several health conditions, developed a very strong and loving bond with her foster mother and her family.

However, in recent months Tusla/the Child and Family agency decided to move her to a residential care unit in Dublin, many miles where she had been in foster care and attending school.

The teenager, who has been in the care of the CFA for several years, was removed by the agency from her foster mother in recent days.

As a result, the foster mother, represented by Colm O'Dwyer SC with Sinead McDonagh Bl, has brought High Court judicial review proceedings aimed at quashing the decision to remove the teen from the foster mother, and that the girl be returned to the foster mother's care.

The foster mother also seeks a declaration that the removal of the teen violated the girl's constitutional rights and her rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Counsel told the court that the decision to remove the child was done without any proper consultation with the girl herself or the foster mother.

Counsel said his client has not been given any reason by the CFA why the girl has been moved.

READ MORE

Heartburn medicine recalled amid concerns it contains traces of cancer-causing chemical

Counsel said that the decision to remove her came after a care plan in respect of the girl was compiled earlier this year.

That plan, counsel said recommended that the girl should remain with the foster mother, to be reviewed at a later date.

An undertaking had been given by the CFA earlier this month that the proposal to remove the teen from her placement would not occur until a judge of the District Court had appointed a guardian in respect of the teen was given to the foster mother, counsel said.

However the removal occurred without the teen's case going before that court or before a guardian had been appointed, counsel said.

The CFA removed the girl from her care a few days after the undertaking was given, counsel said.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Mr Justice Max Barrett. The judge adjourned the matter to a date in early October.

The judge also agreed to appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the teen in the proceedings.

READ MORE

Heartburn medicine recalled amid concerns it contains traces of cancer-causing chemical

More on this topic

Woman wanted to expose ‘love rat’ Premier League footballer, court toldWoman wanted to expose ‘love rat’ Premier League footballer, court told

Lecturer who was told how male students 'would do her' awarded €10,000 by Labour CourtLecturer who was told how male students 'would do her' awarded €10,000 by Labour Court

Derby County players on drink-drive charge after crashDerby County players on drink-drive charge after crash

Shannon management fear upgrade costs will become 'material financial burden'Shannon management fear upgrade costs will become 'material financial burden'


CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Heartburn medicine recalled amid concerns it contains traces of cancer-causing chemicalHeartburn medicine recalled amid concerns it contains traces of cancer-causing chemical

Cork gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 30, missing from MallowCork gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 30, missing from Mallow

Paul Murphy to leave Socialist PartyPaul Murphy to leave Socialist Party

Planning permission refused for 10-storey apartment & leisure complex in WaterfordPlanning permission refused for 10-storey apartment & leisure complex in Waterford


Lifestyle

Your botanic journey can yield the rich reward of relaxation in many ways, says Fiann Ó Nualláin.Want a break from the rat race?

As one in seven couples have difficulty conceiving, we look at some of the causes that might be at the root of male infertility.Here’s how to tell if you might have a fertility problem

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.From Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction; Here's the most iconic lingerie moments ever

A diagnosis can be devastating for relationships. Margaret Jennings talks to experts about how strong partnerships need to be in their darkest hourExamine Yourself: Impact of a cancer diagnosis on a couple's relationship

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »