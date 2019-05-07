NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

High Court awards €92,000 to Tipperary woman who was injured in car accident

By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 03:26 PM

A woman who was injured when she was a secondary school student travelling as a passenger in a car has been awarded €92,000 by the High Court against the driver.

Shannon Ryan (now 20), was 16 when she was a back-seat passenger in the car driven by Jack Gill near Limerick on December 26, 2014.

Ms Ryan, of Cappaghroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary sued Mr Gill of Newtown, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Liability was not an issue in the case and it was before Mr Justice Charles Meenan for assessment of damages.

The judge said a photo of the car taken after the accident showed the severe nature of the impact.

Ms Gill was taken to University Hospital LImerick where there were serious concerns for her welfare and she was intubated for a number of hours.

While in hospital, she developed a severe migraine and became quite agitated. She was discharged three days later, on December 29.

The judge said a CT scan showed no evidence of brain injury but she suffered from recurrent headaches, accompanied by photophobia. She had suffered from migraine during her early childhood but had not experienced it for two to three years before the accident.

READ MORE

Man held pistol, cannabis and two stolen motorbikes to pay off gambling debt

Mr Justice Meenan said medical evidence showed she continues to suffer from headaches and photophobia once or twice a week. A neurologist said these symptoms are consistent with post-traumatic headaches.

The judge found Ms Ryan to be an honest and truthful witness who did not seek to exaggerate or embellish her various complaints.

At the time of the accident, she had been active in sports and played camogie to a high level. Her injuries meant she can no longer play and her overall social life has been curtailed, the judge said.

Medical experts regarded her prognosis in terms of continuing pain as "very guarded", the judge said.

He assessed damages for pain and suffering to date and into the future, along with special damages, at €92,115.

More on this topic

Man gets two years for assault on then-girlfriend where she 'thought she was going to die'

Delivery driver who held €42k of drugs at home to pay drug 'debt' jailed for 18 months

Victim tells court she 'never felt better' for reporting rapes as her brother gets three years

Bail refused to teenager after judge hears of attempt to strangle driver during taxi hijacking

KEYWORDS

court

More in this Section

Irish Rail to introduce text alert system in order to combat anti-social behaviour

Man charged with dangerous driving in connection with investigation into suspected abduction of 14-year-old

Gardaí advise organisations about need for vetting compliance

Family comes first for construction workers returning to Ireland


Lifestyle

Girls allowed: Making STEM subjects gender free

Do you have a date for the Cork Proms?

Campness is about gender fluidity, and these are the men who brought it at the Met Gala

Camp beauty at the Met Gala involved big hair and holographic make-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »