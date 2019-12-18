High Court awards €300k to man's family who claimed he was struck by two cars

The family of a man who it was claimed was struck by one car as he walked along a country road at night and hit by another car as he lay injured, has settled its High Court action for €300,000.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross in the High Court said it was a "very tragic and sad case".

Senior Counsel Vincent Foley SC told the High Court Wayne O‘Neill from Cloneen, Clough, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, was walking along the roadway at night at Clonbrock,, Crettyard, Co, Carlow. on January 21, 2017.

It was their case, he said, that Mr O’Neill, a 40-year-old father of one, was first struck by one car and then by the second car.

Mr O’Neill’s widow, Lisa Walsh O’Neill, Townspark, Athy, Co. Kildare, on behalf of her family sued the driver of the first car Julieanne McMulkin from Franarns, Crettyard, Co. Carlow, and the driver of the second car Stephanie Wilkinson of Oakhill, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, as a result of the accident.

It was claimed both drivers had caused the vehicles to be involved in a collision with Mr O’Neill.

It was further claimed they failed to keep a proper look out and allegedly drove without due care and attention.

It was further claimed against the first driver that she allegedly drove away from the scene of an accident leaving Mr O’Neill seriously injured.

It was alleged the actions of the two drivers caused the wrongful death of Mr O’Neill who was struck by the first car and then hit by the second car while he was lying on the road. The claims were denied.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Cross said it was a case which could be unsuccessful in court and he had no hesitation in approving the settlement .

The judge offered his sincere sympathy to the O’Neill family.