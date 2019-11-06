High Court allows judicial review into Government's alleged abuse of money-message mechanism

Four Opposition TDs have been granted leave for a judicial review into the Government's “abuse” of the money-message in Dáil Eireann by the High Court.

The TDs – Brid Smith, Paul Murphy, Gino Kenny and Richard Boyd Barrett – were refused an injunction which sought to alter today's Dáil Order of Business, but have been granted leave to examine the alleged abuse of the money-message mechanism to block Opposition bills.

The emergency hearing, heard before Judge Garrett Simons, heard from the judge that were it found that the money-message provision was being abused, that it would be a very serious matter.

The case for a judicial review has been listed for hearing tomorrow morning and an order for costs was reserved until the conclusion of the full hearing.