High Court allows judicial review into Government's alleged abuse of money-message mechanism

(Left to right)Paul Murphy an Brid Smith outside court today. Pic: Collins
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 04:51 PM

Four Opposition TDs have been granted leave for a judicial review into the Government's “abuse” of the money-message in Dáil Eireann by the High Court.

The TDs – Brid Smith, Paul Murphy, Gino Kenny and Richard Boyd Barrett – were refused an injunction which sought to alter today's Dáil Order of Business, but have been granted leave to examine the alleged abuse of the money-message mechanism to block Opposition bills.

The emergency hearing, heard before Judge Garrett Simons, heard from the judge that were it found that the money-message provision was being abused, that it would be a very serious matter.

The case for a judicial review has been listed for hearing tomorrow morning and an order for costs was reserved until the conclusion of the full hearing.

TDs claim in High Court that Ceann Comhairle's decision to disallow bill is unconstitutional

