High Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditions

By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 01:53 PM

The HSE has secured an emergency High Court order allowing it to detain in hospital and administer vital treatment to a woman who had been living in "squalor".

Granting the order today, the President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly said that the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been living in "truly awful" and "dire" conditions before she was admitted to a hospital.

Doctors treating the woman, who is aged in her sixties, are concerned about her feet which have become infected and gangrenous.

The judge said that those who attended the woman's home reported seeing swarms of flies and maggots in the premises. Flies were seen coming from a blanket that the women had been using.

Litter was strewn all over the interior of the property, and the floors were "drenched with urine."

The situations was so bad that those attending at her home had to use face masks and protective clothing, the judge added.

The woman's children had described her as being "stubborn", the judge noted.

Such was the woman's level of self neglect, the judge said, that one of her doctors stated that in 30 years practicing medicine they had never seen a patient in such a debilitated or unkempt state.

Patricia Hill Bl, for the HSE, said that orders were being sought over fears that the woman, who had been admitted to hospital earlier this month, may try to leave the facility.

She had not been co-operative since she was admitted to hospital, the court heard.

She also required to be moved to another hospital where she can assessed by a specialist in vascular surgery, counsel added.

Mr Justice Kelly said he was satisfied from the evidence before the court that that the woman may have cognitive issues, and lacks the capacity to make decisions for herself.

The judge, on an ex-parte basis, granted the HSE orders allowing it to detain the woman in the hospital where she is currently a patient.

The detention order would also apply if she were transferred to another hospital for treatment, the judge ruled.

Noting the woman's medical condition, the judge also granted the woman's treating physicians powers to take steps to administer the treatment she requires.

Should she abscond from either facility the court granted the Gardaí powers to detain the woman and return her to the medical facility.

The judge also directed that an independent medical visitor be appointed to assess the woman, and that a report be furnished to the court.

The judge also appointed a guardian ad litem to represent the woman's interests.

The matter was adjourned, and will be mentioned before the court next week.

