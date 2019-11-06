High Court allows full judicial review into TD's challenge against Ceann Comhairle

- Additional reporting by political editor Daniel McConnell.

Four TDs have secured permission from the High Court to bring a challenge against the Ceann Comhairle's decision not to allow a vote on changing Dáil standing orders to stop the Government blocking Opposition Bills.

In his ruling this evening, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said he was satisfied to allow opposition TDs Brid Smith, Richard Boyd Barrett, Gino Kenny and Paul Murphy permission to bring judicial proceedings against the Ceann Comhairle Mr Sean Sean O Fearghail on the basis the claim the TDs have raised is arguable.

The four TDs are challenging a refusal by the Ceann Comhairle on Monday to place a motion submitted by Deputy Smith for the Order Paper of Dáil Eireann.

The motion seeks to prevent the Government from blocking Opposition Bills by withholding a “money message” necessary to allow them to proceed through the legislative process – even when they have been voted for by the Dáil.

The TDs sought to have the motion debated by the Dáil this afternoon.

Mr Justice Simons said that while he was not making any findings in relation to the serious constitutional issues raised by the TDs he was satisfied that the threshold arguably had been met.

However, the judge said that he was not prepared to grant a temporary injunction requiring the Ceann Comhairle to suspend the effect of his refusal and to restore the motion to the order paper.

The judge said he was not granting the interim order over concerns about the separation of powers between the courts and the Oireachtas.

The Judge said the Dáil had voted on the order of business for Wednesday which did not include the motion submitted by Deputy Smith. He was not prepared to make any order that would interfere with that.

The Judge also said that the matters raised by the four TDs are "clearly urgent" and should be heard as soon as possible. The matter will be mentioned before the courts on Thursday, with a view to fixing a date for the full hearing of the action.

The case arises out of attempts to bring forward their bill seeking to change Dáil rules to allow more Opposition bills to pass.

The TDs argue that over 50 Opposition bills have been blocked by the Government which has used a Constitutional provision that only the Government can progress bills which have a potential financial impact on the State’s finances.

Represented in court by John Rogers SC, the four TDs seek orders including one quashing a decision made by the Ceann Comhairle on Monday to refuse to place a motion submitted by Deputy Smith on the Order Paper of Dáil Eireann.

The TDs also seek various declarations including that the Ceann Comhairle acted outside of his powers by failing to place the motion on the order paper, that the TDs are entitled to have the motion appear on the order paper so the motion can be debated in the Dáil.

They further seek declarations that the refusal breached their constitutional rights and their rights under the European Convention of Human Rights.

READ MORE TDs claim in High Court that Ceann Comhairle's decision to disallow bill is unconstitutional

Mr Rogers told the court that it is his client's case that the Ceann Comhairle's decision has the effect of preventing a debate in the Dáil which is of profound importance to them.

The decision, he said, means they had permanently lost the chance to have the issue debated in the Dáil.

Counsel said the case made out by his client was one which raised the "extreme circumstances" where the courts should seek to interfere with a decision of an office holder of the Oireachtas.

His clients, counsel said, had "no other remedy" against the Ceann Comhairle's decision other than seek an order from the courts.

Conleth Bradley SC for the Ceann Comhairle said that the TDs' application was "misconceived" and was not something that can be considered by the courts.

What the four TDs are seeking, counsel said, was in breach of Article 15.10 of the Irish Constitution which states that "each House shall make its own rules and standing orders, with power to attach penalties for their infringement."

TDs have been granted leave for a judicial review

Earlier: Four Opposition TDs have been granted leave for a judicial review into the Government's “abuse” of the money-message in Dail Eireann by the High Court., writes

Daniel McConnell.

The TDs – Brid Smith, Paul Murphy, Gino Kenny and Richard Boyd Barrett – were refused a injunction which sought to alter Wednesday's Dail Order of Business but have been granted leave to examine the alleged abuse of the money message mechanism to block Opposition bills.

The emergency hearing, heard before Judge Garrett Simons, heard from the judge that were it found that the money-message provision was being abused, that it would be a very serious matter.

The case for a judicial review has been listed for hearing on Thursday morning and an order for costs was reserved until the conclusion of the full hearing.