High Court adjourns application for injunction against council to 'cease operations' at social housing scheme

A "cease operations" injunction application over a social housing scheme in Chapelizod village in Dublin has been adjourned for a month.

The Chapelizod Community for Democracy and Sustainability (CCDS) company, representing local residents, has already been given permission to bring judicial review proceedings over the plan for 71 apartments at the Springvale site, opposite the local Roman Catholic church.

Last week, a lawyer for the company, said it would be necessary to bring an injunction application because certain works have been proceeding at the site despite the judicial review challenge.

The lawyer said it had been expected works would cease pending determination of those proceedings which were brought last December.

CCDS was given liberty to bring its injunction application against Dublin City Council, which is having the apartments built, and against the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Today, the application requiring the council to "cease operations" at the site pending further orders came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan who agreed to a request on behalf of the residents' company to adjourn the matter for a month.

In its main proceedings, the CCDS is asking the court to quash the October 7, 2019, decision of the council to approve the development.