News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

High Court adjourns application for injunction against council to 'cease operations' at social housing scheme

High Court adjourns application for injunction against council to 'cease operations' at social housing scheme
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 04:53 PM

A "cease operations" injunction application over a social housing scheme in Chapelizod village in Dublin has been adjourned for a month.

The Chapelizod Community for Democracy and Sustainability (CCDS) company, representing local residents, has already been given permission to bring judicial review proceedings over the plan for 71 apartments at the Springvale site, opposite the local Roman Catholic church.

Last week, a lawyer for the company, said it would be necessary to bring an injunction application because certain works have been proceeding at the site despite the judicial review challenge.

The lawyer said it had been expected works would cease pending determination of those proceedings which were brought last December.

CCDS was given liberty to bring its injunction application against Dublin City Council, which is having the apartments built, and against the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Today, the application requiring the council to "cease operations" at the site pending further orders came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan who agreed to a request on behalf of the residents' company to adjourn the matter for a month.

In its main proceedings, the CCDS is asking the court to quash the October 7, 2019, decision of the council to approve the development.

READ MORE

Cork man sues for damages over alleged unlawful arrest at Shell to Sea protest

More on this topic

Woman sues over alleged misdiagnosis after mammogram taken at BreastCheck clinicWoman sues over alleged misdiagnosis after mammogram taken at BreastCheck clinic

Court rules Minister acted unlawfully in not having appropriate process for homeless seeking Jobseeker's AllowanceCourt rules Minister acted unlawfully in not having appropriate process for homeless seeking Jobseeker's Allowance

Cork man sues for damages over alleged unlawful arrest at Shell to Sea protestCork man sues for damages over alleged unlawful arrest at Shell to Sea protest

Judge criticises 'offensive' notion that woman who seeks protection could sustain herself by returning to prostitution in NigeriaJudge criticises 'offensive' notion that woman who seeks protection could sustain herself by returning to prostitution in Nigeria


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

New IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’NeillNew IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’Neill

Man who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three yearsMan who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three years

Fine Gael: We are preparing to go into OppositionFine Gael: We are preparing to go into Opposition

Man killed after being hit by truck following car crash in CorkMan killed after being hit by truck following car crash in Cork


Lifestyle

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

The 31st Cork French Film Festival's opening night film Proxima was the French film nominee for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose husband’s controlling behaviour is making her feel trapped.Ask a counsellor: Why has my husband become so jealous and possessive?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »