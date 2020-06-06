News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Higgins pays tribute to 'remarkable' nurses' response to Covid-19 crisis

President Michael D Higgins, pictured in 2016. File pic.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 07:18 PM

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, today paid tribute to the contributions that nurses have made to the national Covid-19 response, working in hospitals and other facilities across Ireland.

He made the comments in a pre-recorded video address to graduates of Dublin City University's School of Nursing, released to the public today by the college and streaming below.

In the address, President Higgins said that as a nation facing the challenge of the coronavirus crisis, Ireland has taken heart in the 'remarkable courage, compassion and generosity' of those who work in the health service.

"Central to (the health) service are, of course, the nurses, who deliver such safe and effective care in our hospitals, health centres, clinics, hospices, and of course, out in our wider communities."

The remarks come as the National Public Health Emergency Team today announced a further 9 deaths of Covid-19, and 24 new cases.

The NPHET says the death toll has reached 1,678 and the total number of people infected is 25,183.

Healthcare workers make up 8,059 of cases.

