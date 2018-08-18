Higgins’ hold on presidency ‘vulnerable’, rivals polling suggests

Michael D Higgins’s hold on the presidency is “vulnerable” and could allow for a shock Seán Gallagher win if the businessman targets his rival’s one-term U-turn, his age, and record compared to previous presidents.

Previously unreleased internal opinion poll findings commissioned by Mr Gallagher’s supporters have strongly hinted at the targeted campaign strategy, suggesting it could create a second preference vote transfer surge in a crowded race that could win the presidency.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner amid ongoing speculation over Mr Gallagher’s next move, sources close to the 2011 candidate said while no decision has been made, they believe the businessman will enter the race by the end of August.

And — coming just days after the website domain name seangallagher2018.com was registered with Mr Gallagher’s knowledge — they added that while Mr Higgins is the clear favourite for now, he could be dragged back in any presidential campaign.

A leaked opinion poll based on 1,097 voters’ views and commissioned by Mr Gallagher’s supporters in recent weeks said Mr Higgins is likely to win 38.6% of first preference votes in any race, compared to 29.1% for Mr Gallagher and just 12.2% support for the next nearest likely contender, Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada.

Mr Higgins’ face recognition (81%) and name recognition (97%) are also far higher than other rivals.

However, previously unreleased results from the poll seen by the Irish Examiner also show that his support risks plummeting when it comes to vote transfers due to specific concerns about his tenure.

When asked about Mr Higgins’s decision to U-turn on his promise not to seek re-election as president, 57% of respondents said they are unhappy with the decision.

They include 19% who said “I feel it is time for him to retire” and 24% who said “I think he should keep to his promise and serve one term”.

Similarly, while Mr Higgins was given significant initial support from respondents when asked to compare his track record to previous president Mary McAleese 43% described it as “less favourable”, 71% “less active”, and 23% “less relevant”.

Mr Gallagher’s supporters have interpreted the results as proof the businessman will have a chance of winning the contest if he enters it.

This, sources close to Mr Gallagher say, is because they believe Mr Higgins does not have the initial “landslide” lead presumed by most commentators and that while he is still the favourite voters acknowledge there are potential problems with a second term in office.

It is expected that should Mr Gallagher enter the race, he will target these areas in order to chip away at Mr Higgins’ likely initially lead and to win over second preference votes.

The plan, his supporters believe, will be benefited by the crowded presidential race line-up — a situation Mr Gallagher has previously encouraged in letters to councils — and could result in the businessman winning at least a third of transfers and, potentially, the presidency.