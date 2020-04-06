'He’s in our prayers tonight': Simon Coveney offers well wishes to Boris Johnson

The Tánaiste has wished Boris Johnson well after it was revealed that the British Prime Minister is in intensive care in hospital.

After his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital yesterday with continuing coronavirus symptoms, as UK ministers resisted pressure to set out an “exit strategy” from the lockdown.

Simon Coveney wrote on Twitter: "Everyone in Ireland is tonight wishing Boris Johnson well".

Everyone in Ireland is tonight wishing @BorisJohnson well. This is a difficult time for the UK and it’s Govt. We in #Ireland wish the PM a speedy recovery. 🇮🇪 🇬🇧 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 6, 2020

Responding to a Conservative MP who thanked Mr Coveney for the message the Minister for Foreign Affairs added: "He’s in our prayers tonight".

Thanks Tom. He’s in our prayers tonight. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 6, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also wished Mr Johnson "a speedy recovery and a rapid return to health".

Meanwhile the North's First Minister Arlene Foster says she's praying the PM makes "a full and speedy recovery" on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canada's president Justin Trudeau have also wished Mr Johnson well.

Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2020

- Additional reporting Press Association