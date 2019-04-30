NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'He's a lovely fella when he's asleep' - Bertie Ahern says Rees-Mogg did not know what the Irish border was

By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 11:58 AM

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has claimed that Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted to him that he had no idea what the Irish border was.

Mr Ahern was speaking about Brexit at the Women In Media Conference in Ballybunion with Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness when he spoke about his experience attending Brexit committees

Talking about Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Taoiseach described the chairman of the European Research Group as "a lovely fella when he's asleep" before adding: "When he's awake, he definitely is a strange fish in or out of water".

"The reality is he admitted to me he had no idea what the border was," the former Fianna Fáil leader claimed.

I think a lot of British politicians thought the border was something up around Dundalk or Newry that there was a gate on and people could get in and out the gate.

"And regardless of the fact that a lot of these guys went to Oxford and Cambridge and Eton they're not very bright."

Mr Rees Mogg responded to the claim saying Ahern's assertion saying it was "quite funny but regrettably untrue".

"Perhaps Ireland had a comedian as its leader before Ukraine," he added, referencing the recent election of Volodymyr Zelenskiy

This comes as the Conservatives and Labour resumed talks yesterday as Theresa May looks to break the Brexit deadlock and attempt to get her withdrawal deal through

As it stands, there will be European elections on May 23 with Nigel Farage's Brexit party currently enjoying a six-point lead in the most recent polls.

