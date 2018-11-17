Heroin worth over €2m seized at Dublin Airport

Two people have been arrested after heroin worth an estimated €2.1m was seized at Dublin Airport yesterday.
15kgs of the drug were found hidden in the luggage of a woman in her 50s who had arrived in the airport from Lahore in Pakistan.
She was accompanied by a young child when she arrived, and was met in the arrivals hall by a man in his 30s.
The three people are non-Irish nationals.
The man and the woman were arrested by gardaí and are currently detained at Ballymun garda station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The drugs seizure was made as part of a joint intelligence-led operation carried out by officers from Revenue’s Customs Service at Dublin Airport and gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
In a separate operation this morning, Revenue officers seized 285 litres of wine in Dublin Port.
The seized alcohol has a retail value of €4,000, which represents a loss to the Exchequer of €2,000
It was discovered when officers stopped and searched a car that had disembarked a ferry from France.
