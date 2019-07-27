News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Heroin addict arrested for failing to attend court

By Liam Heylin
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 05:10 AM

A heroin addict was arrested yesterday for failing to appear in court, and during a search one bag of heroin was found in his mouth and two more in his pocket.

These allegations were made by arresting officer, Garda Ken O’Brien, at Cork District Court in a case against Damien O’Brien, aged 29, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the evidence of heroin was only an allegation and Mr O’Brien did not face any drugs charge. The defendant was charged with engaging in threatening behaviour at Lower Oliver Plunkett St on July 16 and failed to appear in court to face the charge.

Garda O’Brien objected to bail, stating the defendant, by his own admission, was on one bag of heroin a day.

The defendant said: “I don’t want the drug lifestyle. Give me a week to detox.

Judge Kelleher said: “The court sympathises with him but he cannot come to court just when it suits him. I will remand him in custody to Wednesday.”

