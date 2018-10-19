Here's where some of the 133 motorists were caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Gardaí have caught 133 drivers exceeding the speed limit since 7am today, with one motorist travelling at 134km/h in Co. Kildare.
'National Slow Down Day' is underway until 7am tomorrow morning, with gardai out in force in a bid to clamp down on those speeding.
Gardai say they have checked the speed of more than 105,000 vehicles since 7am this morning.
One driver, at Mount Brown in Dublin, was caught doing 75km/h in a 50km/h zone.
157 people died on our country's roads last year, with one in three involving speed.
Notable speeds include:
- 82km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N63 Moylough More, Moylough, Galway
- 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R810 Mount Brown, Dublin 8, Dublin
- 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R390 Gneevestown, Loughnavalley, Westmeath
- 94km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Stillorgan Road, Stillorgan, Dublin
- 72km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R113 Belgard Road, Dublin 24, Dublin
- 69km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R362 Monksland, Athlone, Roscommon
- 104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R148 Moyvally, Broadford, Kildare
- 99km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R690 Killaghy, Mullinahone, Tipperary
- 99km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R445 Morristown, Upper Newbridge, Kildare
- 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Kilmona, Grenagh, Cork
- 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R448 Prumpelstown, Upper Castledermot, Kildare
- 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 Reaghstown, Ardee, Louth
- 124km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R420 Ballyduff, Tullamore, Offaly
- 124km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Cratloekeel, Cratloe Clare
- 123km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 Daggan, Cavan, Cavan
- 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R639 Raheen, Cahir, Tipperary
- 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, Cork
- 115km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Luffany, Glenmore, Kilkenny
- 134km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M9 Woodlands, East Castledermot, Kildare