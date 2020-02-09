Here's where Saturday's €2.7m Lotto jackpot was won

A lucky Lotto player in Carlow is €2.7m richer on Sunday.

Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot was won in the Dolman County and players are being urged to check their tickets.

The winning numbers were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 3.

Two players have also won a share €141,450 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The winning tickets- worth €70,725 each - were sold at JJ Field’s store on Main Street in Skibbereen, Co Cork and at the Applegreen service station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

"Last night’s Lotto draws produced a massive 92,000 winners including these three huge winners in Carlow, Cork and Tipperary," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"We are now appealing for all Lotto players to check their tickets carefully to see if they have won a prize.

"With a Lotto jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in.

"If you are the winner of one of these incredible prizes, be sure to sign the back of your ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team as soon as you can on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize."