Here's where last night's €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket was sold

Staff at Ely’s Centra Store celebrate the win.
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 01:40 PM

A store in Tipperary is celebrating after it sold a €500,000 EuroMillions ticket in Tuesday's draw.

The top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw was won with a ticket bought at Ely’s Centra Store in Thurles.

Players are being urged by Lotto chiefs to check their tickets.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 15, 16, 17, 37, 45.

"It’s tremendous news to get and there’s a massive buzz about Thurles town since early morning," said Ronan Ely, one of the owners of the family business.

"We have no idea who the winner could be as it’s a very busy store, so it really could be anyone.

"We will be encouraging all of our customers today to check their tickets as it could be them but we hope it brings a lot of happiness to the winner, whoever he or she may be."

The Ely family currently employs over 100 staff at their three Centra stores - one in Thurles and two in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny.

There was no winner of the €51m EuroMillions jackpot last night so Friday's top prize is heading for €65m.

