Home»Breaking News»ireland

Here's whats on the agenda on day one of the Ploughing

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 07:56 AM

The National Ploughing Championships get underway in Screggan, Co Offaly this morning.

Almost 300,000 people are expected at the farming festival over the next three days.

It's umbrellas and wellies at the ready as one of Europe's biggest outdoor events get underway.

Picture: Dan Linehan

350 people will take part in different classes of ploughing events over the next three days and there is also a Machine of the Year competition.

And if farming is not your thing there's plenty more going on with more than 1,700 exhibitors on site with everything from cookery demonstrations to pony games to sheep shearing.

There is also the 'Best Dressed Country Style' ladies competition with €7,000 up for grabs.

Not to mention the ever-popular welly throwing competition.

Presidential hopefuls, politicians and many well-known faces will be mingling with visitors at the three-day event.

President Michael D Higgins will officially open the farming festival this morning. Doors open at 9am.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

National Ploughing Championships

Related Articles

Politicians and smell of cow dung among reasons young people avoid Ploughing Championships, poll finds

Get your Bake On! Meet Mary Berry at the National Ploughing Championship

More in this Section

Report on future of Irish policing set to be unveiled

Farmer backing for Fine Gael at lowest in five years

Assault charges for dad accused of slapping child, 3

Strong opposition to any ban on photographing gardaí


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »