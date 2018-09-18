Here's whats on the agenda on day one of the Ploughing

The National Ploughing Championships get underway in Screggan, Co Offaly this morning.

Almost 300,000 people are expected at the farming festival over the next three days.

It's umbrellas and wellies at the ready as one of Europe's biggest outdoor events get underway.

Picture: Dan Linehan

350 people will take part in different classes of ploughing events over the next three days and there is also a Machine of the Year competition.

And if farming is not your thing there's plenty more going on with more than 1,700 exhibitors on site with everything from cookery demonstrations to pony games to sheep shearing.

There is also the 'Best Dressed Country Style' ladies competition with €7,000 up for grabs.

Not to mention the ever-popular welly throwing competition.

Presidential hopefuls, politicians and many well-known faces will be mingling with visitors at the three-day event.

President Michael D Higgins will officially open the farming festival this morning. Doors open at 9am.

For anyone heading to The National Ploughing Championships, here is the forecast for Screggan Co. Offaly. Check https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb for the latest forecasts and warnings. Enter Screggen into the Search Bar in the top right hand corner of the homepage.@NPAIE #Ploughing18 pic.twitter.com/5i1sqCPfus — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 17, 2018

Digital Desk