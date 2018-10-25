Here's what you need to know ahead of tomorrow's vote

A number of groups are reminding the public to vote tomorrow in the referendum on blasphemy and the Presidential election.
"The important thing to do is to decide when you are going to vote tomorrow, and then to stick to your plan," said Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Justice Isobel Kennedy.
"Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm. People should ensure their voices are heard.
"The Referendum Commission does not campaign for a yes or a no vote, we provide factual information, which can be viewed on our website refcom.ie and we are strongly urging you to inform yourself and to use your vote.
"How you vote is entirely a matter for you to decide, but it is important that you take the opportunity to use your vote."
Elsewhere, Labour Youth is hoping for a strong youth turnout.
“We are calling on young people to text their friends to remind them to make a plan to get out and vote telling others to do the same using the hashtag #TextYourMates," said Labour Youth Chair, Chloe Manahan.
"Young people have shown with the repeal referendum, marriage equality referendum and numerous other grassroots campaigns seen in the last few years, that we have a progressive vision for the future; casting our votes is a chance to move, yet again, to work towards this vision being realised.
"We are asking young people everywhere to make sure that they get out and vote tomorrow between 7am and 10pm and that they remind their friends and family to do the same."