Here's what the weather will be like for the weekend

Ireland is set for some heavy rain this weekend with Saturday set to be wet but humid.

According to Met Éireann, Friday will begin with rain that will be persistent in the north and patchy in the south.

Friday will be warm with temperatures of 21 degrees. Friday night will stay humid with some spots of drizzle.

Saturday will begin dry but will quickly take a turn for the worse.

Heavy rain will develop in the afternoon "along the Atlantic Seaboard and will become widespread early Saturday night."

Despite the rain, the temperatures will be high with Munster and Leinster seeing highs of 25 degrees, while the north and west will see temperatures between 18 to 20 degrees.

According to weather service AccuWeather, winds from subtropical Storm Ernesto - which is currently over the Atlantic Ocean - will generate "significant swells over part of the north-central Atlantic".

These swells will reach Ireland and UK on Saturday, bringing the heavy rain with it.

Met Éireann predicts that Sunday will begin with rain but as the day progresses it will become brighter and drier in most places.

Sunday will again be humid with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

