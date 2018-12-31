Here's what the weather will be like for the first few days of 2019

As 2019 dawns people ringing in the New Year can expect tonight to be mostly dry, according to Met Éireann.

There may be some cloud and temperatures will be at a low of five to eight degrees, dropping as low as three in clearer areas.

Preparations are underway for the New Year's Festival Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

New Year's Day will be cloudy and will see some light rain and drizzle in central parts of the country.

Elsewhere on January 1, Met Éireann says there will be drier and brighter conditions and there will be mild temperatures with highs of six to 10 degrees.

As night falls on New Year's Day, clouds will clear but temperatures will fall and it will turn cold, ranging from zero to minus three degrees across the north and east of the country.

In the south and west, there will be spots of rain with temperatures between three and six degrees.

On Wednesday, Munster and Connacht will see a few sunny spells in between the cloud, with temperatures hitting seven to nine degrees.

The weather forecaster says the north and east will have a frosty and cold start on Wednesday but will have a dry day with sunny spells.

Thursday will see a frosty start again in Leinster and Ulster and it will be cloudy across much of the country.

Temperatures will hit highs of eight degrees and there will be a "mix of cloud and clear spells overnight with a slight frost forming where skies clear."

Friday will be another mainly dry day with some bright spells, with "a few spots of rain or drizzle" possible in the south.

Met Éireann says Friday will be "dry overnight with good clear spells and a fairly widespread frost".