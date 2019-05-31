NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Here's what the weather will be like for the Bank Holiday weekend

By Steve Neville
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 09:13 AM

Anyone hoping for sunshine on the Bank Holiday weekend will be disappointed as there is plenty of rain predicted by Met Éireann.

The forecaster says Friday will see rain mainly in west Munster, Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster while it should be mostly dry further south.

The evening will see rain in the west and north that will move eastward.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for three counties until 3pm today.

Met Éireann says the warning - for Donegal, Galway and Mayo - will bring "spells of persistent rain" that "will give totals of 25 to 35mm in parts, mainly over high ground."

Saturday is set to start off as a drier day and temperature highs of 15 to 19 degrees can be expected.

There will be rain, however, as drizzle will spread over Munster and Leinster.

Met Éireann predicts that during the afternoon "rain will develop in the west and become more widespread in the evening".

The rain will continue into Saturday night with "rain in all areas".

Sunday morning should see that rain clear with "sunshine and showers" expected in the early afternoon.

Met Éireann says some of the showers on Sunday will be heavy.

They say Sunday "will be less humid with highest temperatures of around 14 to 18 degrees."

Commenting, Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said: "It does look like a wet start on Sunday but it should brighten up."

Mr O'Reilly said to expect "good sunny spells on Sunday" especially in the afternoon and evening.

