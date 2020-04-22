Here's the latest on all your favourite concerts and festivals in Ireland this summer

Yesterday, the government banned mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August.

The move has forced the cancellation of all large concerts and festivals due to take place this summer.

In some cases, tickets will remain valid for next year and in others, refunds will be processed automatically.

Here is the current status of many of these events:

MCD Productions

Full details on all MCD promoted concerts are available here.

So far, among the events reorganised are Westlife's Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts for August 2021, with original tickets still valid for the new date.

The promoter said it "will not be possible" to reschedule all shows and some will be cancelled. A full schedule is expected by Tuesday, April 28.

Aiken Promotions

Aiken has cancelled all events up to May 5, as per the previous government directive.

It has yet to make a statement regarding plans for events beyond that stage, which includes the Live at the Marquee concert series and events in the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.

See their website www.aikenpromotions.com or their social media channels for further information.

Longitude

"Longitude is nothing without the fans and we will return better than ever in 2021."

Ticket refunds available from point of purchase. If booked online, Ticketmaster will process the refund. Could take up to 7 days.

Indiependence

"We will be in touch directly over the coming days with further information for ticket holders."

Those who bought online will be contacted by Tickets.ie, those who bought locally/in person should keep an eye on Indiependence social media channels.

All Together Now

Tickets bought for All Together Now (ATN) 2020 will be "fully valid" for ATN 2021, which is scheduled for July 30 to August 1, 2021.

"We would ask you to stand with us through this time and hold your tickets. As an independent Irish festival, doing so will go a long way to our survival."

Ticketmaster will be in touch with ticketholders in the next week.

Electric Picnic

This is scheduled to take place three days after the restrictions have been lifted.

Large festivals all across Europe have already been cancelled and MCD, which promotes the festival, described the government's decision as "a matter of time" and "the right thing to do".

"Everybody needs to be on the same page. American acts would find it difficult to come to Europe, they would not just be dependent on shows in the UK and Ireland, they would have to have shows in Europe too. It wouldn't be viable for them to come in to play just a few shows."

Life Festival

"We will be in touch directly over the coming days with further information and you will be contacted directly by your ticket provider."

Forbidden Fruit

No statement issued yet.

Body & Soul

Festival director Avril Stanley "heartbroken" to confirm the 2020 edition of the festival won't go ahead.

"The ticketing company will be contacting everyone who has purchased a ticket about the refund process."

Kaleidoscope

Refunds are available or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to the 2021 edition of the festival.

Sea Sessions

"We had been holding out as long as possible in the hope that the beach party of the year would get a green light..."

Ticketmaster will be in touch within 10 working days. Further information regarding Sea Sessions 2021 will be issued in the coming days.

Sunstroke

Cancelled prior to the government's ban on mass gatherings. All ticketholders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster.