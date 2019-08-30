Here's how this weekend's weather is shaping up

Heavy rain could continue to fall until 10am tomorrow.

Up to 40mm of rain has fallen so far today in parts of the country, and a yellow rainfall warning is in place for Clare, Kerry, Donegal and all of Connacht until 6am tomorrow.

Cork is no longer included in Met Eireann's yellow weather warning following an update by the forecaster.

Liz Walsh, forecaster with Met Eireann, says the east of the country could continue to see heavy rain falling after that.

"It will end differently for different parts of the country depending on where you are," she said.

"By 6am it should have cleared the western half of the country but there will still be some rain going in the eastern half of the country as the front clears out, especially in parts of Ulster and Leinster the clearance probably won't come until around 8am or 10am tomorrow morning."

Met Éireann said Saturday will be a bright and breezy day with sunshine and showers, some heavy and a few possibly thundery especially in the north.

The showers will become confined to Atlantic coasts and the north overnight on Saturday and Sunday will be a fresh and cool day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the west and north.

For the 57,000 fans attending Electric Picnic in Co Laois this weekend, persistent rain will spread from the west tonight bringing some showers for performances by Hozier, Dermot Kennedy and Billie Eilis.

However, the last of the rain will clear the east early tomorrow morning with scattered showers following. There will be a chance of a few heavy downpours developing in the afternoon with a risk of thunder in northern parts before The Strokes

and The 1975 take to the main stage.

Sunday will be a fresh and cool day with sunny spells and scattered showers ahead of gigs by Florence + the Machine and Kodaline.

Weather at Croke Park for the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry will be cool and breezy with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 16°C.

Showers will become isolated across the country early on Sunday night and it will be mostly dry with good clear spells.