Here's how the weather is shaping up for the Bank Holiday weekend

By Steve Neville
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 05:39 PM

Anyone looking to squeeze one last bit of summer into the August Bank Holiday weekend may be left disappointed by the weather.

An umbrella will be a necessity for the long weekend as showers are expected with the temperatures drifting around the low 20s.

According to Met Éireann, Friday looks to be the pick of the days with a sunny start and "just the odd shower".

Temperatures will reach a high 24 degrees and despite the rain becoming more persistent in the evening, it will stay warm with lowest temperature between 13 and 15 degrees in the evening.

The forecaster does warn of "some mist and fog patches possible, though under light southeast breezes".

Saturday will start out bright and dry but it will take a turn.

Showery outbreaks of rain will begin in Munster and Connacht and extend eastward throughout the day.

There will be high temperatures of 22 degrees, so it will be warm.

Met Éireann does say that the rain will break up "into scattered showers through the afternoon" but warned of "a risk of thunder in Ulster."

Saturday night will see any showers clear overnight and temperatures will remain warm, with lows of 13 or 14 degrees.

Brolly at the ready...

Sunday will see "showery rain or showers", according to Met Éireann.

They say the "heaviest and most persistent" rain will be in the west and southwest and they add there will be a risk of thunder.

However, there will be some "brighter and drier conditions", as well as being warm.

Highest temperatures will range between 19 and 23 degrees.

The forecaster is predicting a dry start on Monday in the east with showers in the west that "will become widespread by afternoon."

"Many of the showers will be heavy with the risk of thunder," said Met Éireann but there will be temperature highs of 18 to 21 degrees.

