News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Here's how the weather is shaping up for election day

Here's how the weather is shaping up for election day
By Steve Neville
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 08:55 AM

With election day around the corner, politicians are gearing up for the final days of canvassing.

But on Saturday, what can the electorate expect from the weather?

While Thursday is due to continue this week's trend of staying dry with clear spells Friday will see a change, according to Met Éireann.

It should start bright but, outbreaks of rain will start in the morning followed by at times "more persistent" and heavy rain.

On the big day itself, Saturday, February 8, Met Éireann is predicting the morning to be the best part of the day.

They say it will be a mostly dry start before rain and winds blow in.

They predict: "Heavy rain and strong and gusty southerly winds will move eastwards over the country bringing a risk of very strong squally winds, with gales along all coasts and strong gale force winds along the northwest coast."

On Saturday night, it will be "cold and largely dry for a time" before another spell of rain arrives "into western areas before morning."

The forecaster says that their current indications are suggesting "a very strong to near gale force and gusty southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain, as Storm Ciara tracks to the north of the country."

READ MORE

Murphy signs electoral order; Tipperary to go to polls on Saturday

More on this topic

Tipperary election candidate Marese Skehan to be laid to rest todayTipperary election candidate Marese Skehan to be laid to rest today

Murphy signs electoral order; Tipperary to go to polls on SaturdayMurphy signs electoral order; Tipperary to go to polls on Saturday

Election 2020: Sinn Féin facing pressure despite Conor Murphy apologyElection 2020: Sinn Féin facing pressure despite Conor Murphy apology

Liam Herrick: Immediate steps that could transform our civil libertiesLiam Herrick: Immediate steps that could transform our civil liberties


TOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast