NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Here's how much money was raised through local property tax in 2018

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 09:13 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Government raised €482m through local property tax last year.

Revenue says 97% of people paid it in 2018.

Dublin city is where the most local property tax was collected last year at €69m.

It is followed by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown on €44m and Cork county on €39m.

Fingal raised €32.4m, South Dublin collected €25.5m, Kildare made €20.3m and Cork city raised €11.8m.

Revenue says that in the vast majority of cases, property owners were fully compliant with their payment obligations.

READ MORE: RTÉ stars among those to receive artists’ tax break

But it says there was a relatively small number of cases where that was not the case - and deploying debt collectors was among the enforcement measures used.

Revenue says local property tax was deducted from the salaries or pensions of almost €88,000 homeowners in 2018.

It is also reminding people who have not already paid - that the deadline to pay in full is this Thursday.


KEYWORDS

Local Property TaxMoneyTaxPropertyHousingHomes

Related Articles

Wanted: Right rate for property tax

Property tax could be used locally says Varadkar

Families in unfinished Cork estate forced to pay property tax

Local property tax rate retained for Cork county

More in this Section

More women than men reaching the age of 100, stats show

Taoiseach monitoring Brexit situation 'very closely'

Second fire on Main Street in Bray in less than a week

Three men due in court in connection with cannabis plants seizure


Lifestyle

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

On the ball for 2019 fitness regime

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »