Here's how much money was raised through local property tax in 2018

The Government raised €482m through local property tax last year.

Revenue says 97% of people paid it in 2018.

Dublin city is where the most local property tax was collected last year at €69m.

It is followed by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown on €44m and Cork county on €39m.

Fingal raised €32.4m, South Dublin collected €25.5m, Kildare made €20.3m and Cork city raised €11.8m.

Revenue says that in the vast majority of cases, property owners were fully compliant with their payment obligations.

But it says there was a relatively small number of cases where that was not the case - and deploying debt collectors was among the enforcement measures used.

Revenue says local property tax was deducted from the salaries or pensions of almost €88,000 homeowners in 2018.

It is also reminding people who have not already paid - that the deadline to pay in full is this Thursday.