Here's how much Irish households spend on food that is thrown out

Households spend on average €700 a year on food that is thrown away.

To tackle the issue a series of mini-cookery programmes are being launched today in the Greater Dublin Area.

It is part of a joint initiative by four Dublin local authorities as part of TriFocal, an EU-wide project designed to address food waste in cities.

The aim is to guide people to plan meals more efficiently to reduce or prevent food waste.

Hugh Coughlan, co-ordinator of the Eastern-Midlands Regional Waste Office, which is overseeing the Dublin phase of the TriFocal project said: “On average, in Ireland we waste €700 per household per annum on food.

"This represents not just a waste of food, but a waste of the resources, such as time, labour, water, energy and transport that go into getting that food to our kitchens.

"In addition, as wasted food breaks down, it releases the same gases that cause global warming, so the more food we waste as a nation, the more we contribute to climate change. But with a few small changes in how we buy, store and think about our food, we can make a big difference, reducing food waste, saving resources and money and helping to mitigate climate change.”

