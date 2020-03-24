Here's a handy guide to the new Covid-19 restrictions

The Government is to introduce a swathe of new social restrictions as the response to the Covid-19 outbreak gets set to ramp up considerably.

These restrictions are essential in order to “suppress the virus”, according to the Taoiseach.

The restrictions will be in place until at least Sunday, April 19, with gardaí expected to increase their interventions in cases where groups of people or venues are not complying with the restrictions.

Work

People are now being asked to stay home for work and to leave only should you not be able to work from home and your attendance is essential. Factories and construction sites will not shut, but will rather be able to work with Government to ensure effective physical distancing.

Shopping

Visits to shops should be for essential supplies only, though no limit has been placed on the number of visits that can be made as in Italy, for example. All non-essential retail businesses are to shut - these include gyms, theatres, betting shops, libraries and hairdressers/barbers.

Any retail businesses deemed essential are expected to implement social distancing measures - something which had been far from uniform across the sector to date.

All cafes and restaurants are to cease providing seating facilities, with take-out and delivery services to be their sole form of activity going forward.

Medical

People are allowed to leave their homes to attend medical or dental appointments, to care for others, or to take exercise.

Social

Outdoor gatherings of more than four people, unless they come from the same household, are now being actively discouraged. Indoor visits to households other than your own are to be discouraged. All playgrounds and holiday caravan parks have now been shut. All crowded places are to be avoided. All scheduled cruise ship travel is to be cancelled.

There will be an increased presence of park rangers and gardaí in parks and public places to ensure that social distancing is being observed.

All household contacts of a suspect case of the virus should restrict movements for 14 days, or until a negative result is delivered, whichever is shorter.

Religion

All places of worship will have the option to remain open, but are expected to restrict the numbers entering at any one time in order to ensure adequate physical distance between patrons.

Hospitality

All hotels are to now limit their occupancy to essential non-social and non-tourist reasons only

Sport

All sporting gatherings, including those behind closed doors, are now cancelled, with Irish horseracing most likely to feel the impact of same given most other sports had already taken the decision voluntarily.