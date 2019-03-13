Here is where Dublin comes in the 48 best cities in the world rankings

Dublin has been named the 25th best city in the world, according to the Time Out Index 2019.

New York tops the list followed by Melbourne, Chicago, London and LA.

They surveyed 34,000 city-dwellers to rank the best cities in the world.

Dublin has also been described as the 'smallest' city in the world because Dubliners speak to their family the most often - up to 50 times a year - make the most new friends and are more likely to bump into people they know than any other city.

They also said that Paris is the world’s most sleep-deprived city. People living in the French capital are said to have the most sex, be the most sociable and go out most often on a weeknight.

Their survey also claims Manchester is the world's most hungover city, people in Madrid drink the most beer and hit the bars and clubs the most often while the residents of Sydney are most likely to be found working out.